7,443 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Purchased by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,443 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 35.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

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