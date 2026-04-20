Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,993 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,910 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.38.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $250.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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