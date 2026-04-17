Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,644 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.3% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,755,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $336.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here