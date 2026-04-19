Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,695 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.29 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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