Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s 8th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,350 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $251,441,000 after buying an additional 42,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $250.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $225.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $294.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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