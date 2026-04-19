Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lessened by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,903 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.4% of Quilter Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quilter Plc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

AMZN stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60. The company's 50 day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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