American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $83,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $618,221,000 after buying an additional 1,958,329 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Tower by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $537,728,000 after buying an additional 724,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in American Tower by 733.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,772,000 after buying an additional 708,158 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Up 0.0%

AMT stock opened at $173.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 126.16%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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