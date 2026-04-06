Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839,137 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 129,024 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.23% of Amphenol worth $383,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

APH stock opened at $128.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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