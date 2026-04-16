Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,417 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 10,036 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $90,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $266.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.94. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.81 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised near‑term and longer‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026 to $1.94 from $1.70, Q4 2026 to $2.01 from $1.88, FY2027 to $9.19), signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum ahead of upcoming reports.

KeyCorp raised near‑term and longer‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026 to $1.94 from $1.70, Q4 2026 to $2.01 from $1.88, FY2027 to $9.19), signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum ahead of upcoming reports. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its AAPL price target (BofA expects strong iPhone demand and Services growth), giving Wall Street a tangible upside scenario that supports the rally. BofA price target lift

Bank of America lifted its AAPL price target (BofA expects strong iPhone demand and Services growth), giving Wall Street a tangible upside scenario that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Supply‑chain tailwind: TSMC reported record quarterly profit driven by AI chip demand — a positive readthrough for Apple’s silicon roadmap and availability of advanced components. TSMC record profit

Supply‑chain tailwind: TSMC reported record quarterly profit driven by AI chip demand — a positive readthrough for Apple’s silicon roadmap and availability of advanced components. Positive Sentiment: Options flow showed heavy bullish activity (≈1.03M calls traded), which can amplify intraday upside as market‑makers hedge and price in expected moves.

Options flow showed heavy bullish activity (≈1.03M calls traded), which can amplify intraday upside as market‑makers hedge and price in expected moves. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is accelerating AI adoption internally (Siri teams being retrained on AI coding tools), supporting long‑term product improvements but with unclear near‑term revenue impact. Siri AI tooling story

Apple is accelerating AI adoption internally (Siri teams being retrained on AI coding tools), supporting long‑term product improvements but with unclear near‑term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar changes the satellite landscape that powers Apple’s emergency satellite features — MarketBeat frames this as both a risk and a catalyst for Apple to accelerate its own satellite strategy. MarketBeat on Globalstar

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar changes the satellite landscape that powers Apple’s emergency satellite features — MarketBeat frames this as both a risk and a catalyst for Apple to accelerate its own satellite strategy. Negative Sentiment: Security incident: a fake Ledger app on the App Store reportedly drained ~$9.5M from users before removal — raises App Store vetting and reputation/regulatory scrutiny risks. Fake Ledger app

Security incident: a fake Ledger app on the App Store reportedly drained ~$9.5M from users before removal — raises App Store vetting and reputation/regulatory scrutiny risks. Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory pressure: Apple was named in a lawsuit alleging failure to prevent rapid gambling transactions via Apple Pay — potential financial and compliance risks if the suit gains traction. Apple Pay lawsuit

Legal/regulatory pressure: Apple was named in a lawsuit alleging failure to prevent rapid gambling transactions via Apple Pay — potential financial and compliance risks if the suit gains traction. Negative Sentiment: Store closures (including a unionized location) drew negative press and labor‑relations scrutiny; impacts are likely small financially but notable for PR/regulatory watchers. Store closures

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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