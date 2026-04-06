Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,478 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Aptiv worth $105,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $81.32 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.73.

Get Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here