AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Reduced by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,268 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,364 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in AT&T were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

T opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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