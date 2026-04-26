B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,155 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,609 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.55.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of XOM opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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