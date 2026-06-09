Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,767 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Invitation Home worth $83,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,966,000 after buying an additional 2,505,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,038,000 after buying an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,737,000 after buying an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,441,000 after buying an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Invitation Home Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.Invitation Home's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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