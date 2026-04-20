Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,447 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $455.07 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.30. The company has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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