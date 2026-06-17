Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 32,447 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,086 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.40. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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