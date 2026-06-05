BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $30.22 Million Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Trimble worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $213,133,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $5,185,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 57,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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