BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.18% of Lennox International worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LII. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,533 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 75.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $517.87 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $493.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $434.06 and a one year high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $480.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $575.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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