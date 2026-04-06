Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 477,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 0.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $263,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after buying an additional 2,301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSX opened at $62.73 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.36.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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