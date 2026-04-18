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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Windle Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in Q4, selling 1,928 shares and retaining 27,849 shares valued at about $9.64 million, making AVGO 4.3% of the fund’s portfolio and its 5th largest holding.
  • Broadcom reported a solid quarter with EPS $2.05 vs. $2.03 expected and revenue of $19.31 billion (up 29.5% year‑over‑year), and the company carries a market cap of about $1.92 trillion.
  • The stock’s outlook is being buoyed by major AI partnerships (Meta, Google, Anthropic) and upward analyst price‑target revisions (JPMorgan to $500; consensus target ~$435.30), even as insiders have sold roughly 324,282 shares (~$106M) in the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Windle Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.3% of Windle Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.37 and a 200-day moving average of $345.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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