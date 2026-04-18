Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Lessened by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $250,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $76,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 95,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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