Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,389 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,057 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $91,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.54 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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