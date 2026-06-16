Brown Advisory Inc. Has $41.42 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,626 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $41,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company's stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company's stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts: Sign Up

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $110.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Signet Jewelers's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Signet Jewelers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Signet Jewelers wasn't on the list.

While Signet Jewelers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here