Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,305 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.99.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

