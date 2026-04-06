Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Stake Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,727 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $127,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,884,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,722,841,000 after buying an additional 3,585,030 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,850,737 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,018,952,000 after buying an additional 1,792,388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,352,370 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $623,937,000 after purchasing an additional 698,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,219,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $649,575,000 after buying an additional 1,204,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CP opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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