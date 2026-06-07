Capital International Inc. CA Buys 6,187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.3%

Home Depot stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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