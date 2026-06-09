CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Pool Corporation $POOL

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 133.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Whalen bought 525 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,701,771.84. This represents a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 26,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.68 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $261.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

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