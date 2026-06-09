Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $145,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $490.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The firm has a market cap of $799.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $364.09 and its 200 day moving average is $266.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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