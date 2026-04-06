Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,934 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $113,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $187.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX
Chevron News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oil price surge tied to Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz concerns lifts revenue outlook for integrated producers like Chevron. Oil Spikes Above $109...
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its CVX price target to $235 and kept a "buy" rating — an analyst catalyst that can attract buying interest. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron confirmed exclusive talks with Microsoft and Engine No. 1 for a potential $7B, 2,500 MW West Texas gas‑to‑power project to supply AI data centers — ties Chevron’s gas business to long-term cloud/AI demand and higher‑margin power contracts. Chevron Taps AI Power Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron made a final investment decision on the Aseng gas project in Equatorial Guinea, adding medium‑term production growth potential. Aseng FID
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Zacks coverage and bullish commentary) are improving sentiment and valuation support. Analyst Upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Chevron scheduled its 1Q 2026 earnings call for May 1 — a point of potential short‑term volatility when results and guidance are released. Earnings Call Advisory
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational improvements — Chevron is expanding robotics and drone inspections to cut costs and improve safety; positive long‑term but gradual in near‑term impact. Robotics Strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis arguing oil stocks may be “tapped out” despite recent crude strength suggests multiples could be constrained if market rotation resumes, limiting upside. Barron's — Oil Stocks Tapped Out
- Negative Sentiment: Wheatstone LNG remains offline after cyclone damage, creating near‑term LNG supply and delivery uncertainty that could pressure related earnings. Wheatstone LNG Outage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares (late March); while common in large firms, large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
Chevron Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $214.71.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's payout ratio is 106.91%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,607 shares of company stock worth $146,510,571. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Chevron Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
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