Cibc World Market Inc. Has $26.92 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 231,214 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,947,272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after buying an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.6%

BMY opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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