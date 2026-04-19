Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.29 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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