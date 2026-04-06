Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,242 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 38,939 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Cintas worth $110,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cintas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,069 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from a "cautious" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $174.34 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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