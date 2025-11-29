ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB Holdings Boosted by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB - Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $8,311,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.18. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $110.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $43,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,377.16. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

