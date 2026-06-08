Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Has $8.21 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,745 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,745 shares of the company's stock worth $309,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company's stock worth $159,082,000 after purchasing an additional 859,334 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company's stock worth $134,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,524,144 shares of the company's stock worth $132,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,253,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $468,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,336.78. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $148,853.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 94,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,411,728.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,300. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.47.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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