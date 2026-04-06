Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,655 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $236,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,325,416 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,141,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,893,697,000 after purchasing an additional 986,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145,241 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,911,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,703 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,499,246,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,661 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,544,040,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,014.96 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $989.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $940.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,039.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,943. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $4,790,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

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