C3.ai Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

C3.ai NYSE: AI reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $51.6 million and outlined an accelerated restructuring plan that founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Siebel described as a companywide turnaround effort aimed at restoring revenue growth, cash generation and non-GAAP profitability.

On the company’s earnings call for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026, which ended April 30, Siebel said C3.ai has reorganized “top to bottom,” including changes to its sales, federal, product and services organizations. He characterized recent company performance as “staggeringly disappointing” and said the central task is to “change everything about the way we manage this business.”

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“The opportunity to increase shareholder value at C3.ai is enormous, and that is exactly what we’re going to do,” Siebel said. He added that the company would not rely on “idle promises,” saying management is focused on delivering results through execution.

Revenue Falls as Management Points to Sales Execution

Chief Financial Officer Hitesh Lath said total revenue in the quarter was $51.6 million. Subscription revenue was $48.4 million, representing 94% of total revenue, while professional services revenue was $3.2 million, or 6% of total revenue. Of that professional services amount, $2.1 million came from prioritized engineering services, or PES.

Subscription and PES revenue combined totaled $50.5 million, accounting for 98% of total revenue, Lath said.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $19.3 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 37%. Non-GAAP operating loss was $54.4 million, and non-GAAP net loss was $48.8 million, or $0.33 per share. Free cash flow was negative $54.8 million for the quarter.

During the question-and-answer session, Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens asked what had happened to the company’s revenue trajectory, noting that C3.ai had generated higher revenue in prior periods. Siebel said the issue was not product quality, customer satisfaction or market demand, but sales execution.

“Sales just fell off the cliff,” Siebel said. “The product is great. The customers are happy. There’s no question of market size.” He added that sales discipline had been “surreal” and called recent performance “completely unacceptable.”

When asked about customer churn and non-renewals, Siebel questioned whether churn was a significant factor. Another company speaker said, “We have not experienced a significant loss of production customers.” Siebel reiterated that he viewed the main problem as sales execution.

Headcount Reduced and Cost Savings Targeted

Siebel and Lath said C3.ai has sharply reduced its workforce as part of a broader cost-cutting program. Siebel said headcount has been reduced from 1,075 to roughly 700, a reduction of approximately 35% across the organization. Lath said the company has completed actions to realize almost $130 million of planned savings and remains on track to meet or exceed its original target of approximately $135 million in annual cost savings.

“The workforce actions are in place. They are done,” Siebel said. “The cost controls are in place. The budget is in place. The plans are in place.”

Lath noted that some savings tied to non-employee expenses will be fully realized beginning in the second half of fiscal 2027. He said the restructuring positions the company to improve operating efficiency, free cash flow and long-term performance.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $106 million, down $33.9 million from $139.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier, Lath said.

Sales, Product and Services Organizations Reworked

Siebel said C3.ai Federal has been reorganized under new leadership, and the global sales organization has also been restructured under a new chief revenue officer. He said the company’s product organization has been redesigned to bring together the platform team, applications team, product marketing group and services team under one senior leader.

The services organization has also been simplified, Siebel said, with management layers reduced from seven to three. Under the new structure, dedicated teams will be assigned to customers for pilots and production deployments and will remain with them until projects are completed and customers are successful.

Siebel said the company is also adopting agentic AI tools internally across software development, legal, finance, sales and marketing. He said the sales organization is using those tools to support market development, business development and account penetration.

In response to a question from Needham & Company’s Matthew Cerruti about go-to-market changes, Siebel said the previous territory structure had focused too narrowly on a limited number of major accounts. He said North American, federal and European sales teams will now focus on roughly 1,000 or more account opportunities, compared with about 100 to 150 previously.

Siebel said the company will pursue large, medium and smaller opportunities, describing large deals as ranging from $50 million to “a couple of billion,” medium-sized deals as $5 million to $50 million, and smaller deals as roughly $500,000 to $2 million.

Cash Position and Guidance

C3.ai ended the quarter with $575.4 million in cash equivalents and marketable securities. Lath said Siebel purchased 6.17 million shares of C3.ai stock at $11.16 per share, generating approximately $69 million in net cash proceeds for the company. As of the call, Lath said total cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $673 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, C3.ai guided for revenue of $50 million to $54 million and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $40.5 million to $48.5 million. For the full fiscal year 2027, the company guided for revenue of $210 million to $240 million and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $128 million to $160 million.

Lath said the midpoint of first-quarter non-GAAP operating loss guidance assumes non-GAAP operating expenses of $96.5 million, down $31.6 million from $128.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

IPDs and Market Opportunity

During the quarter, C3.ai signed nine Initial Production Deployments, or IPDs. Lath said the company has cumulatively signed 417 IPDs, of which 251 remain active, including those still in original terms, extended, converted to ongoing subscription or consumption contracts, or under negotiation for conversion.

Asked about the company’s federal business and a U.S. Air Force contract ceiling, Siebel said he had not been closely involved in some operating details over the prior four quarters and did not know the answer, adding that the company would follow up.

Siebel repeatedly emphasized that he sees a sizable market opportunity for enterprise AI applications, naming financial services, consumer packaged goods, defense and intelligence, agribusiness and aerospace as areas of demand. However, he said C3.ai’s recent performance has not matched that opportunity.

“We’re not even growing,” Siebel said. “We’re not growing off a small base number, and we’re growing at a level smaller than the market at large. I mean, that’s just unacceptable.”

About C3.ai NYSE: AI

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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