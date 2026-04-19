Cypress Funds LLC Sells 29,550 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cypress Funds LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,747 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Cypress Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Funds LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $187,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.81 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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