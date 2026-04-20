Daytona Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,509 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Daytona Street Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,039 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 50,280 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 280,868 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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