DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 15,925 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 3.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.01 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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