Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,873 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of Intuit worth $1,059,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit continues to highlight solid underlying business trends, including roughly 10%+ revenue growth and management commentary from recent conference appearances that can help reassure investors about the company’s long-term fundamentals.

Intuit continues to highlight solid underlying business trends, including roughly 10%+ revenue growth and management commentary from recent conference appearances that can help reassure investors about the company’s long-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage still frames Intuit as a growth stock, and some analysts/investors point to share repurchases, dividend increases, and strength in key segments like tax and payments as signs of ongoing cash generation and confidence in the business.

Recent coverage still frames Intuit as a growth stock, and some analysts/investors point to share repurchases, dividend increases, and strength in key segments like tax and payments as signs of ongoing cash generation and confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple conference transcript posts from the Mizuho Technology Conference and Nasdaq & Jefferies investor conference likely kept Intuit in focus, but these appear to be informational rather than new catalysts.

Multiple conference transcript posts from the Mizuho Technology Conference and Nasdaq & Jefferies investor conference likely kept Intuit in focus, but these appear to be informational rather than new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch-style relative-performance and benchmarking pieces suggest INTU has been lagging peers, but these articles mainly reflect comparison-based weakness rather than a company-specific shock.

MarketWatch-style relative-performance and benchmarking pieces suggest INTU has been lagging peers, but these articles mainly reflect comparison-based weakness rather than a company-specific shock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest pressure point is a wave of securities-fraud and investor-investigation headlines tied to alleged pricing issues around TurboTax and the post-earnings selloff, which can weigh on sentiment and raise litigation overhang concerns. Article Title

The biggest pressure point is a wave of securities-fraud and investor-investigation headlines tied to alleged pricing issues around TurboTax and the post-earnings selloff, which can weigh on sentiment and raise litigation overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Additional law-firm investigations from Pomerantz, KSF, and BFA reinforce the same legal-risk narrative, which can keep INTU under pressure even if fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Additional law-firm investigations from Pomerantz, KSF, and BFA reinforce the same legal-risk narrative, which can keep INTU under pressure even if fundamentals remain intact. Negative Sentiment: Articles noting Intuit as one of the worst performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year may be fueling momentum selling and “bad news is bad news” trading behavior.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of INTU opened at $293.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $372.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.60. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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