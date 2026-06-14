Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $65.65 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,404 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $65,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $334.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $575.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.14.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Research raised Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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