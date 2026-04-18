Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 600.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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