Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 142,853 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,986 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 142,853 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Comcast were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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