Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,941 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Stryker were worth $45,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,107 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $831,616,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $305.71 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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