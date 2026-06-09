Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 17,992 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock worth $77,916,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 229,121 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo and Gatik launched a broader autonomous trucking deployment in North America, with driverless trucks now delivering Doritos in multiple states. The move could improve logistics efficiency, lower delivery costs over time, and highlight PepsiCo’s willingness to adopt automation in its supply chain. Article Title

PepsiCo and Gatik launched a broader autonomous trucking deployment in North America, with driverless trucks now delivering Doritos in multiple states. The move could improve logistics efficiency, lower delivery costs over time, and highlight PepsiCo’s willingness to adopt automation in its supply chain. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s push into India’s energy drink market with Adrenaline Rush expands its exposure to a fast-growing beverage category and adds another growth lever in an important emerging market. Article Title

PepsiCo’s push into India’s energy drink market with Adrenaline Rush expands its exposure to a fast-growing beverage category and adds another growth lever in an important emerging market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of competitor Coca-Cola’s pricing strategy and volume trends may reinforce the broader consumer staples backdrop, but it does not directly change PepsiCo’s fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage of competitor Coca-Cola’s pricing strategy and volume trends may reinforce the broader consumer staples backdrop, but it does not directly change PepsiCo’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Celsius Holdings’ growth and its reliance on PepsiCo distribution, which indirectly highlights PepsiCo’s distribution strength, but the impact on PEP shares appears limited and indirect. Article Title

Several articles discussed Celsius Holdings’ growth and its reliance on PepsiCo distribution, which indirectly highlights PepsiCo’s distribution strength, but the impact on PEP shares appears limited and indirect. Negative Sentiment: A separate article on Campbell’s Soup was incorrectly tagged with PEP and is unrelated to PepsiCo, so it should not be viewed as a catalyst for the stock. Article Title

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here