Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 269,672 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors' holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE EXR opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is 145.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here