Family Capital Trust Co Purchases 8,284 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $197.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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