Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 21,752 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC cut its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 21,752 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock worth $49,307,358. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here