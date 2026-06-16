Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,849 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 543,218 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Intel were worth $42,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $642.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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