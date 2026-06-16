Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 223.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,279 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $44,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock worth $49,307,358 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 3.0%

GM stock opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here