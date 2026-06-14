Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,725 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 148,245 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $132,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,292,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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